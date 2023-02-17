Angel One announces resignation of CEO Narayan Gangadhar

Angel One announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Narayan Gangadhar, with effect from 16 May 2023, due to personal reasons.

The company has been strengthening its core management team, to sharpen its focus on immense growth opportunities. The on-boarding of Mr. Dinesh Radhakrishnan as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), integrating Product Development and Technology functions under him, along-with the on-boarding of Prateek Mehta as Chief Business Officer (CBO), thereby consolidating all business roles under the CBO, have been important steps in this direction. These roles have been established keeping in mind our future vision of the super-app.

Both Radhakrishnan and Mehta, the CPTO and CBO respectively, are seasoned professionals with a wealth of experience in their respective fields.

The day-to-day operations of the company shall continue to be led by a team of high calibre professionals i.e. the Chief Product & Technology Officer, Chief Business Officer and other CXOs, under the able guidance of Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, Founder & CMD. Gangadhar's decision to move on due to his personal preferences, does not impact any part of the business. He shall complete the transition to Thakkar over the next 3 months.

