SORIL Infra Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.07% to Rs 45.60 crore

Net loss of SORIL Infra Resources reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.07% to Rs 45.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.26% to Rs 6.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.16% to Rs 212.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.6045.57 0 212.50150.54 41 OPM %11.0713.87 -14.3514.20 - PBDT5.5410.04 -45 35.5433.36 7 PBT-0.894.38 PL 10.3913.71 -24 NP-1.124.67 PL 6.6613.95 -52

First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 07:50 IST

