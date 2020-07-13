Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 71.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.90% to Rs 106.11 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation declined 71.33% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.90% to Rs 106.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 160.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.98% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 604.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 600.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

106.11160.54604.28600.75-2.087.376.629.812.8810.5047.9564.872.109.7544.6361.501.625.6534.0837.86

