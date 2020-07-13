Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 71.33% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 33.90% to Rs 106.11 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation declined 71.33% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.90% to Rs 106.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 160.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.98% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 604.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 600.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales106.11160.54 -34 604.28600.75 1 OPM %-2.087.37 -6.629.81 - PBDT2.8810.50 -73 47.9564.87 -26 PBT2.109.75 -78 44.6361.50 -27 NP1.625.65 -71 34.0837.86 -10

