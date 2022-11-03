JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HPCL slips after recording loss of Rs 2,172 crore in Q2 FY23
Business Standard

Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 80.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.14% to Rs 3215.80 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 80.40% to Rs 102.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.14% to Rs 3215.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2262.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3215.802262.40 42 OPM %7.025.64 -PBDT166.96101.30 65 PBT140.9177.08 83 NP102.6356.89 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 15:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU