Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 80.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 80.40% to Rs 102.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.14% to Rs 3215.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2262.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

