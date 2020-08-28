Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit rises 1.93% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.63% to Rs 218.26 croreNet profit of Apex Frozen Foods rose 1.93% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 218.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 221.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales218.26221.88 -2 OPM %8.525.53 -PBDT17.2314.60 18 PBT11.6411.63 0 NP8.478.31 2
