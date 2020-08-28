Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit rises 1.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.63% to Rs 218.26 crore

Net profit of Apex Frozen Foods rose 1.93% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 218.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 221.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.218.26221.888.525.5317.2314.6011.6411.638.478.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)