Aplaya Creations reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 85.45% to Rs 6.57 croreNet profit of Aplaya Creations reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 85.45% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 520.00% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 81.61% to Rs 26.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 146.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.5745.15 -85 26.99146.80 -82 OPM %16.89-0.35 -10.000.06 - PBDT1.12-0.01 LP 2.800.42 567 PBT1.05-0.01 LP 2.550.42 507 NP0.84-0.13 LP 1.860.30 520
