Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and GFL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2021.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd crashed 6.82% to Rs 4747 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 66451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75889 shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd lost 5.47% to Rs 522.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11184 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd tumbled 4.44% to Rs 1315.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2005 shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shed 3.97% to Rs 41.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

GFL Ltd pared 3.87% to Rs 74.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

