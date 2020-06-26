Oil and Gas stocks spurt

JUST IN
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 210.11 points or 1.65% at 12933.32 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.02%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.91%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.82%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.78%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.53%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.28%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.13%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.31%).

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (down 0.78%), turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 309.11 or 0.89% at 35151.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.6 points or 0.79% at 10370.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.64 points or 0.89% at 12717.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.05 points or 0.78% at 4417.06.

On BSE,1475 shares were trading in green, 421 were trading in red and 68 were unchanged.

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 10:00 IST

