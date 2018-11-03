Apollo Pipes standalone net profit rises 87.92% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.37% to Rs 84.28 croreNet profit of Apollo Pipes rose 87.92% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 38.37% to Rs 84.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 60.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales84.2860.91 38 OPM %8.369.87 -PBDT8.955.47 64 PBT6.524.08 60 NP4.512.40 88
