JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 40.43% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Apollo Pipes standalone net profit rises 87.92% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.37% to Rs 84.28 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes rose 87.92% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 38.37% to Rs 84.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 60.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales84.2860.91 38 OPM %8.369.87 -PBDT8.955.47 64 PBT6.524.08 60 NP4.512.40 88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements