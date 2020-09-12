JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Interworld Digital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 78.32% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.28% to Rs 34.96 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 78.32% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.28% to Rs 34.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales34.9644.41 -21 OPM %-0.464.41 -PBDT2.446.07 -60 PBT1.245.78 -79 NP1.034.75 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 08:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU