Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 78.32% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.28% to Rs 34.96 croreNet profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 78.32% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.28% to Rs 34.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales34.9644.41 -21 OPM %-0.464.41 -PBDT2.446.07 -60 PBT1.245.78 -79 NP1.034.75 -78
