Apollo Tyres standalone net profit declines 52.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.15% to Rs 2964.04 crore

Net profit of declined 52.89% to Rs 105.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 223.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.15% to Rs 2964.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2792.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.87% to Rs 592.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 622.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 12089.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10133.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

