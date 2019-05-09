Apollo Tyres standalone net profit declines 52.89% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.15% to Rs 2964.04 croreNet profit of Apollo Tyres declined 52.89% to Rs 105.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 223.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.15% to Rs 2964.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2792.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.87% to Rs 592.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 622.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 12089.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10133.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2964.042792.41 6 12089.5810133.24 19 OPM %11.8414.52 -12.2312.33 - PBDT366.38409.77 -11 1452.721231.70 18 PBT235.02305.27 -23 1006.39867.32 16 NP105.38223.68 -53 592.11622.39 -5
