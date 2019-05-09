JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Artemis Global Life Sciences consolidated net profit declines 65.75% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 13.69 crore

Net profit of Centenial Surgical Suture rose 50.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.17% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 56.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.6911.40 20 56.0552.75 6 OPM %13.0012.37 -9.408.34 - PBDT1.281.03 24 3.543.01 18 PBT1.090.90 21 2.852.41 18 NP0.750.50 50 2.021.54 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 15:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU