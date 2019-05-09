Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 13.69 crore

Net profit of rose 50.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.17% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 56.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

13.6911.4056.0552.7513.0012.379.408.341.281.033.543.011.090.902.852.410.750.502.021.54

