Gayatri Sugars standalone net profit declines 79.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 15.18% to Rs 129.49 croreNet profit of Gayatri Sugars declined 79.25% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.18% to Rs 129.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 152.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 12.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 311.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 250.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales129.49152.66 -15 311.68250.89 24 OPM %13.7527.10 -4.4617.11 - PBDT9.3735.36 -74 -9.3123.04 PL PBT6.8232.86 -79 -19.4712.96 PL NP6.8232.86 -79 -19.4712.96 PL
