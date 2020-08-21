Apt Packaging standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 129.79% in the March 2020 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit declines 0.91% in the March 2020 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit declines 83.88% in the June 2020 quarter
Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter
B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 29.33% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 47.05% to Rs 3.14 croreNet profit of Apt Packaging declined 66.67% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.05% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.62% to Rs 15.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.145.93 -47 15.4726.96 -43 OPM %1.5912.14 -5.5613.39 - PBDT0.781.51 -48 1.924.88 -61 PBT0.160.93 -83 -0.312.47 PL NP0.180.54 -67 0.22-0.26 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU