Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 39.79% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 54.91 crore

Net profit of Bharat Parenterals rose 39.79% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 54.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.54.9149.6114.7511.3110.538.729.257.176.644.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)