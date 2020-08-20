Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 39.79% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 54.91 croreNet profit of Bharat Parenterals rose 39.79% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 54.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales54.9149.61 11 OPM %14.7511.31 -PBDT10.538.72 21 PBT9.257.17 29 NP6.644.75 40
