Sea TV Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.80% to Rs 2.99 croreNet Loss of Sea TV Network reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.80% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.993.39 -12 OPM %-40.47-19.17 -PBDT-1.21-0.66 -83 PBT-2.00-2.65 25 NP-2.00-2.65 25
