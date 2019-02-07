Nitta Gelatin India standalone net profit declines 72.15% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nitta Gelatin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Explosives seized in Thane; one arrested
Maharashtra: 856 detonators, 46 gelatine sticks recovered
Man held with 2,400 gelatin rods, detonators in UP
Detonators, gelatin sticks seized in Maharashtra; two held
-
Sales decline 33.67% to Rs 62.96 croreNet profit of Nitta Gelatin India declined 72.15% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 33.67% to Rs 62.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 94.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales62.9694.92 -34 OPM %10.3211.64 -PBDT5.5712.07 -54 PBT2.499.13 -73 NP1.615.78 -72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU