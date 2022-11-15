JUST IN
Umiya Tubes standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Arihant Foundations & Housing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 22.80 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing reported to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.8020.69 10 OPM %35.00-32.96 -PBDT8.65-4.80 LP PBT8.56-4.88 LP NP6.01-2.58 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tue, November 15 2022. 12:04 IST

