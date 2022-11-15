Arihant Foundations & Housing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 22.80 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing reported to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.8020.6935.00-32.968.65-4.808.56-4.886.01-2.58

