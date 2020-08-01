Aroma Enterprises (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 86.22% to Rs 2.15 croreNet profit of Aroma Enterprises (India) reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 86.22% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.71% to Rs 7.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.1515.60 -86 7.0934.94 -80 OPM %21.40-6.60 --82.791.69 - PBDT1.90-1.48 LP -4.520.51 PL PBT1.86-1.54 LP -4.680.27 PL NP1.88-1.35 LP -4.660.16 PL
