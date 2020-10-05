Around Rs 1082 Crore Paid To Farmers For Paddy Procurement

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said that Paddy procurement for 2020-21 has commenced across the procuring States. As on 03.10.2020, cumulative procurement of Paddy in KMS 2020-21 is 5,73,339 MT.

The total number of farmers benefited are 41,084 and total MSP outflow so far, is approximately Rs 1,082.464 crore. The Procurement of seed cotton (Kapas) during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has also started from 1st October, 2020. As on 3-10-2020, Cotton Corporation of India has procured a cumulative quantity of 147 bales under MSP for a value of Rs.40.80 Lakh benefitting 29 farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)