Around Rs 1082 Crore Paid To Farmers For Paddy Procurement

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said that Paddy procurement for 2020-21 has commenced across the procuring States. As on 03.10.2020, cumulative procurement of Paddy in KMS 2020-21 is 5,73,339 MT.
The total number of farmers benefited are 41,084 and total MSP outflow so far, is approximately Rs 1,082.464 crore. The Procurement of seed cotton (Kapas) during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has also started from 1st October, 2020. As on 3-10-2020, Cotton Corporation of India has procured a cumulative quantity of 147 bales under MSP for a value of Rs.40.80 Lakh benefitting 29 farmers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU