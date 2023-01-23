Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 28.21% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arvind SmartSpaces extends gains for third consecutive session
Arvind SmartSpaces gains as board OK consolidating partnership interest in AEI LLP
Arvind SmartSpaces gains on signing agreement with HDFC Capital Advisors
Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 79.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Adani Enterprises, NDTV, Maruti Suzuki India, CPCL in focus
-
Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 52.63 croreNet profit of Arvind SmartSpaces declined 28.21% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 52.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.6342.94 23 OPM %16.5927.97 -PBDT7.329.64 -24 PBT6.669.31 -28 NP4.255.92 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU