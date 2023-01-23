JUST IN
Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 28.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 52.63 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces declined 28.21% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 52.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.6342.94 23 OPM %16.5927.97 -PBDT7.329.64 -24 PBT6.669.31 -28 NP4.255.92 -28

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 14:00 IST

