Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 79.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 95.72% to Rs 50.34 croreNet profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 79.18% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 95.72% to Rs 50.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales50.3425.72 96 OPM %18.1026.44 -PBDT8.423.72 126 PBT7.793.40 129 NP4.822.69 79
