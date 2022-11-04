Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 79.18% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 95.72% to Rs 50.34 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 79.18% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 95.72% to Rs 50.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales50.3425.72 96 OPM %18.1026.44 -PBDT8.423.72 126 PBT7.793.40 129 NP4.822.69 79

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

