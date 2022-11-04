Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 79.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 95.72% to Rs 50.34 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 79.18% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 95.72% to Rs 50.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.50.3425.7218.1026.448.423.727.793.404.822.69

