Aryaman Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 77.84% to Rs 1.15 croreNet loss of Aryaman Financial Services reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 77.84% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.54% to Rs 1.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.51% to Rs 8.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.155.19 -78 8.2010.72 -24 OPM %-133.0411.37 -23.2929.94 - PBDT-1.420.66 PL 2.333.36 -31 PBT-1.440.63 PL 2.223.24 -31 NP-0.990.51 PL 1.652.41 -32
