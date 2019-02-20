Asahi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
No state to be penalised for doing well: 15th Finance Commission
Mumbai must get special infra grants: Cong to finance panel
Odisha's growth volatile: 15th Finance Commission
Ghosn suspected of shifting personal investment losses to Nissan - Asahi
Finance Commission Holds Consultation With Leading Economists
-
Sales decline 98.59% to Rs 0.38 croreNet Loss of Asahi Industries reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 98.59% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.3827.00 -99 OPM %-223.681.30 -PBDT-0.85-0.07 -1114 PBT-1.92-3.36 43 NP-1.92-3.36 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU