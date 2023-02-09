Ashapura Minechem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 32.76 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 138.21% to Rs 535.07 croreNet profit of Ashapura Minechem reported to Rs 32.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 138.21% to Rs 535.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 224.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales535.07224.62 138 OPM %10.82-12.43 -PBDT57.99-1.32 LP PBT40.35-15.73 LP NP32.76-20.11 LP
