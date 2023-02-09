Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 33.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.79% to Rs 4724.70 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 33.40% to Rs 332.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 248.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.79% to Rs 4724.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3726.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4724.703726.3853.1848.451013.69769.34969.61731.73332.08248.93

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)