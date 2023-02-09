JUST IN
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 33.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.79% to Rs 4724.70 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 33.40% to Rs 332.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 248.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.79% to Rs 4724.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3726.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4724.703726.38 27 OPM %53.1848.45 -PBDT1013.69769.34 32 PBT969.61731.73 33 NP332.08248.93 33

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:24 IST

