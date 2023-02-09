Vishwaraj Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 28.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.76% to Rs 101.61 croreNet profit of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries rose 28.33% to Rs 37.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.76% to Rs 101.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 133.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales101.61133.28 -24 OPM %48.7932.77 -PBDT43.8837.46 17 PBT40.0733.80 19 NP37.7829.44 28
