Vishwaraj Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 28.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.76% to Rs 101.61 crore

Net profit of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries rose 28.33% to Rs 37.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.76% to Rs 101.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 133.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.101.61133.2848.7932.7743.8837.4640.0733.8037.7829.44

