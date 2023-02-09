S J S Enterprises standalone net profit rises 3.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 71.48 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 3.47% to Rs 14.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 71.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.71.4866.2530.5033.1823.8822.6819.5218.8014.3213.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)