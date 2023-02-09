S J S Enterprises standalone net profit rises 3.47% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 71.48 croreNet profit of S J S Enterprises rose 3.47% to Rs 14.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 71.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.4866.25 8 OPM %30.5033.18 -PBDT23.8822.68 5 PBT19.5218.80 4 NP14.3213.84 3
