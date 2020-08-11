Rites consolidated net profit declines 35.92% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.60% to Rs 335.47 croreNet profit of Rites declined 35.92% to Rs 62.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 97.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.60% to Rs 335.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 537.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales335.47537.65 -38 OPM %17.8724.31 -PBDT102.23165.09 -38 PBT89.51154.00 -42 NP62.7697.94 -36
