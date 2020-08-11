Rites consolidated net profit declines 35.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.60% to Rs 335.47 crore

Net profit of Rites declined 35.92% to Rs 62.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 97.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.60% to Rs 335.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 537.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.335.47537.6517.8724.31102.23165.0989.51154.0062.7697.94

