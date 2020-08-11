Polychem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BLS International Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sunil Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Munoth Communication reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 71.28% to Rs 2.72 croreNet loss of Polychem reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.28% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.729.47 -71 OPM %-27.9412.46 -PBDT-0.241.34 PL PBT-0.401.24 PL NP-0.190.84 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU