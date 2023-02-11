JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Archean Chemical Industries standalone net profit rises 100.49% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 10.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 1559.88 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 10.98% to Rs 129.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 1559.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1466.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1559.881466.65 6 OPM %17.7219.56 -PBDT257.38260.64 -1 PBT174.63184.53 -5 NP129.56116.74 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU