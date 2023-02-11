Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 10.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 1559.88 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 10.98% to Rs 129.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 1559.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1466.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1559.881466.6517.7219.56257.38260.64174.63184.53129.56116.74

