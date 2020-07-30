Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 73.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.54% to Rs 713.08 crore

Net profit of Asian Star Company declined 73.78% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.54% to Rs 713.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 864.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.84% to Rs 63.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.18% to Rs 3052.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3642.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

