JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GCCL Construction & Realities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers to consider NCD issue of Rs 500 cr
Business Standard

Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 73.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.54% to Rs 713.08 crore

Net profit of Asian Star Company declined 73.78% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.54% to Rs 713.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 864.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.84% to Rs 63.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.18% to Rs 3052.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3642.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales713.08864.76 -18 3052.943642.19 -16 OPM %3.265.34 -3.844.93 - PBDT11.3147.04 -76 93.72157.57 -41 PBT7.2143.00 -83 77.75140.37 -45 NP7.5528.80 -74 63.40114.93 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU