Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 73.78% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 9.94% in the December 2019 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 5.83% in the June 2020 quarter
HDFC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 6.23% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.54% to Rs 713.08 croreNet profit of Asian Star Company declined 73.78% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.54% to Rs 713.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 864.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.84% to Rs 63.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.18% to Rs 3052.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3642.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales713.08864.76 -18 3052.943642.19 -16 OPM %3.265.34 -3.844.93 - PBDT11.3147.04 -76 93.72157.57 -41 PBT7.2143.00 -83 77.75140.37 -45 NP7.5528.80 -74 63.40114.93 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU