Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.38% to Rs 1.90 croreNet Loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 28.38% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales1.901.48 28 OPM %-24.74-58.11 -PBDT-0.65-1.09 40 PBT-1.05-1.38 24 NP-1.05-1.38 24
