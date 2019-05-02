JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ambuja Cements in focus after Q1 result
Business Standard

Astec Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 25.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 133.76 crore

Net profit of Astec Lifesciences declined 25.87% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 133.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.41% to Rs 35.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 430.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 367.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales133.76128.36 4 430.90367.58 17 OPM %17.2524.30 -17.7518.71 - PBDT25.6930.66 -16 75.2566.24 14 PBT20.2226.66 -24 55.9051.56 8 NP12.7217.16 -26 35.7434.90 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 09:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU