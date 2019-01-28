JUST IN
City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 15.07% in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.70% to Rs 966.62 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 15.07% to Rs 178.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 154.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 11.70% to Rs 966.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 865.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income966.62865.36 12 OPM %67.9568.10 -PBDT228.11210.79 8 PBT228.11210.79 8 NP178.11154.79 15

