City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 15.07% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 16.05% in the September 2018 quarter
City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 15.20% in the June 2018 quarter
Union Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 139.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Union Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 153.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Axis Bank standalone net profit rises 82.62% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 11.70% to Rs 966.62 croreNet profit of City Union Bank rose 15.07% to Rs 178.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 154.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 11.70% to Rs 966.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 865.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income966.62865.36 12 OPM %67.9568.10 -PBDT228.11210.79 8 PBT228.11210.79 8 NP178.11154.79 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU