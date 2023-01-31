Astec Lifesciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Steel Exchange India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 January 2023.

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Steel Exchange India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 January 2023.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd lost 10.39% to Rs 1363 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1212 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 2112.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28103 shares in the past one month.

Adani Wilmar Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 466.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 223.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Steel Exchange India Ltd shed 4.96% to Rs 13.02. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)