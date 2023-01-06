Aster DM CFO Sreenath Pocha Reddy resigns

-
-
Aster DM Healthcare announced that Sreenath Pocha Reddy, group chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company, has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons with effect from the close of business hours on 5 January 2023.The company said that it is taking necessary steps for appointing a new chief financial officer and the same will be intimated to the stock exchanges on the appointment of a new chief financial officer.
Aster DM Healthcare is primarily involved in the operations of healthcare facilities, retail pharmacies, and providing consultancy in areas relating to healthcare. The company's consolidated net profit declined 56.8% to Rs 46.21 crore despite of 12.5% rise in net sales to Rs 2,816.30 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
The scrip was down 0.80% to Rs 228.45 on the BSE.
