Volumes jump at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, NIIT Technologies Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 June 2019.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd saw volume of 57168 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 44.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1297 shares. The stock dropped 0.00% to Rs.1,490.00. Volumes stood at 433 shares in the last session.
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd registered volume of 7603 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 26.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 283 shares. The stock rose 1.21% to Rs.1,363.20. Volumes stood at 760 shares in the last session.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 17.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19048 shares. The stock rose 2.53% to Rs.127.90. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.
NIIT Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 11.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13833 shares. The stock slipped 0.33% to Rs.1,326.55. Volumes stood at 26316 shares in the last session.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd saw volume of 2.9 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 10.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28150 shares. The stock dropped 1.64% to Rs.231.60. Volumes stood at 45999 shares in the last session.
