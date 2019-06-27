Volumes jump at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

saw volume of 57168 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 44.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1297 shares

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Ltd, NIIT Technologies Ltd, Consumer Electrical Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 June 2019.

saw volume of 57168 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 44.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1297 shares. The stock dropped 0.00% to Rs.1,490.00. Volumes stood at 433 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 7603 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 26.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 283 shares. The stock rose 1.21% to Rs.1,363.20. Volumes stood at 760 shares in the last session.

Ltd registered volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 17.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19048 shares. The stock rose 2.53% to Rs.127.90. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 11.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13833 shares. The stock slipped 0.33% to Rs.1,326.55. Volumes stood at 26316 shares in the last session.

Consumer Electrical Ltd saw volume of 2.9 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 10.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28150 shares. The stock dropped 1.64% to Rs.231.60. Volumes stood at 45999 shares in the last session.

