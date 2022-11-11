JUST IN
Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 172.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.43% to Rs 236.13 crore

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India rose 172.47% to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.43% to Rs 236.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 197.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales236.13197.71 19 OPM %17.259.07 -PBDT47.3620.52 131 PBT44.0716.24 171 NP32.5611.95 172

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:08 IST

