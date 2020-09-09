JUST IN
Business Standard

Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 261.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.47% to Rs 263.45 crore

Net profit of Eveready Industries India rose 261.65% to Rs 24.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.47% to Rs 263.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 331.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales263.45331.24 -20 OPM %15.547.50 -PBDT38.6216.35 136 PBT31.679.16 246 NP24.996.91 262

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 15:33 IST

