Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 261.65% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Eveready Industries jumps on commencing partial operations at Karnataka plant
Eveready Inds spurts after Burman family ups stake
Eveready Industries India commences partial operations at its Maddur facility
Captain Polyplast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
BF Investment Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 20.47% to Rs 263.45 croreNet profit of Eveready Industries India rose 261.65% to Rs 24.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.47% to Rs 263.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 331.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales263.45331.24 -20 OPM %15.547.50 -PBDT38.6216.35 136 PBT31.679.16 246 NP24.996.91 262
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU