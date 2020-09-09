Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 261.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.47% to Rs 263.45 crore

Net profit of Eveready Industries India rose 261.65% to Rs 24.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.47% to Rs 263.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 331.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.263.45331.2415.547.5038.6216.3531.679.1624.996.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)