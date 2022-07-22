Auto shares edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 105.11 points or 0.36% at 28981.36 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.45%), Uno Minda Ltd (up 1.27%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.21%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.05%),Bosch Ltd (up 0.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.5%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.47%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.47%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.38%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.31%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 2.06%), Cummins India Ltd (down 1.7%), and Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 0.76%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 145.69 or 0.26% at 55827.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.65 points or 0.32% at 16657.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 19.96 points or 0.07% at 26736.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.11 points or 0.12% at 8355.57.

On BSE,1818 shares were trading in green, 836 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)