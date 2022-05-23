Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 481.09 points or 1.93% at 25364.09 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 6.41%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.85%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.42%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.01%),Cummins India Ltd (up 1.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.64%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.61%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.51%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.22%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.15%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.62%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.9%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 138.82 or 0.26% at 54465.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.9 points or 0.04% at 16273.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.39 points or 0.26% at 26419.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.99 points or 0.49% at 8031.31.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 1286 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)