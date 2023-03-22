Auto shares edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 233.84 points or 0.84% at 28224.28 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.36%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.26%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.81%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.32%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.14%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.99%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.95%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.72%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.62%).

On the other hand, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (down 0.49%), Cummins India Ltd (down 0.47%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.25%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 178.52 or 0.31% at 58253.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.15 points or 0.36% at 17168.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.51 points or 0.66% at 27211.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.36 points or 0.48% at 8585.07.

On BSE,2033 shares were trading in green, 758 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

