Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 289.83 points or 0.84% at 34799.01 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.66%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 1.42%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.41%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.06%),GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.83%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.79%), Polycab India Ltd (up 0.68%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.62%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.51%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 1.67%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.62%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.38%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 178.52 or 0.31% at 58253.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.15 points or 0.36% at 17168.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.51 points or 0.66% at 27211.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.36 points or 0.48% at 8585.07.

On BSE,2033 shares were trading in green, 758 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

