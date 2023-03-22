H.G. Infra rises on emerging as L-1 bidder for railway project in Kanpur

H.G. Infra Engineering gained 1.93% to Rs 782 after the company announced that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) by DYCE-C-CNB-Engineering/North Central Railway for the redevelopment of Kanpur Central Railway Station.

The scope of the project entails redevelopment of Kanpur Central Railway Station on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

North Central Railway's estimated cost of the project is Rs 677.31 crore and the company's bid project cost is Rs 655.099 crore. The construction period of the project is 36 months.

H.G. Infra Engineering is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 30.2% to Rs 130.89 crore on 23.7% jump in net sales to Rs 1,184.97 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

