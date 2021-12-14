Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 220.1 points or 0.88% at 24804.92 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 2.82%), Cummins India Ltd (down 2.43%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.28%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.76%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 1.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.13%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.01%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.95%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.93%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.79%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.46%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.24%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 96.73 or 0.17% at 58186.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25.2 points or 0.15% at 17343.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.41 points or 0.19% at 29387.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.75 points or 0.38% at 8932.92.

On BSE,1778 shares were trading in green, 1468 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)