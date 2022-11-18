Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 386.39 points or 1.3% at 29249.28 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.83%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.76%),Cummins India Ltd (down 1.94%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.32%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 1.28%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.22%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.01%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.58%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, Uno Minda Ltd (up 1.92%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.01%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 350.09 or 0.57% at 61400.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 117.95 points or 0.64% at 18225.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 168.93 points or 0.58% at 28711.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 63.36 points or 0.71% at 8854.46.

On BSE,1336 shares were trading in green, 2070 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)