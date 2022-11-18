Real Estate shares edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 36.51 points or 1.02% at 3531.32 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.41%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.17%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.67%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.01%),DLF Ltd (down 0.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.69%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.62%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.18%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.11%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 350.09 or 0.57% at 61400.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 117.95 points or 0.64% at 18225.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 168.93 points or 0.58% at 28711.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 63.36 points or 0.71% at 8854.46.

On BSE,1336 shares were trading in green, 2070 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

