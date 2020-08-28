Auto shares slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 56.38 points or 0.31% at 18395.46 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.9%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.76%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.66%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.02%),Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.68%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.57%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.21%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.05%).

On the other hand, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 0.6%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.58%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.52%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 342.68 or 0.88% at 39456.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 89.7 points or 0.78% at 11648.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 20.84 points or 0.14% at 15004.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.28 points or 0.5% at 5050.51.

On BSE,1217 shares were trading in green, 1540 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)