PVR Ltd up for third straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1598.15, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.19% in last one year as compared to a 25.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 33.64% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1598.15, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 18274.65. The Sensex is at 61263.72, down 0.07%. PVR Ltd has risen around 27.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2328.3, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1604.6, up 1.6% on the day. PVR Ltd is up 5.19% in last one year as compared to a 25.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 33.64% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)